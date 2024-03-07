Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

CVS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,175,605. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

