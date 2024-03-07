Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,147 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,702. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

