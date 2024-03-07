Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.34 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,507,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,774,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,921,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

