Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.16 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.95. The company had a trading volume of 601,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,560. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.56. The company has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

