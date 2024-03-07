Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,019. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

