Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $23.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $517.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.35 and its 200 day moving average is $462.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $517.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

