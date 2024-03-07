Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $99,908,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. 4,085,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,289,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.