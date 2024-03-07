Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 14,777 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 487,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

T traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. 8,993,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,218,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

