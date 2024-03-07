Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 740,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.99. 3,292,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.