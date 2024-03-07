Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,847,000 after acquiring an additional 62,236 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after acquiring an additional 652,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after acquiring an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.89. 102,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,608. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

