Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.1 million. Stratasys also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.12-0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

SSYS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.22. 344,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,724. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stratasys by 560.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

