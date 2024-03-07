Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.98 million.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $793.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 560.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

