SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 795.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SunOpta by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SunOpta by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.82 on Thursday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

