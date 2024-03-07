Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) PT Raised to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Super Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Super Group Stock Performance
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
