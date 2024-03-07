Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $474,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.25.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,121.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,821,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $1,169.50. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $598.31 and a 200-day moving average of $386.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

