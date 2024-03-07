Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $575.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.15. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.58 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

