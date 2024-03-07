T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,037,921 shares of company stock worth $656,929,213. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,262. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $197.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.99.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

