Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $5.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

TBLA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $132,895.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,894,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,665,858.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,334.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 562,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,493 over the last 90 days. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 329,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBLA opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

