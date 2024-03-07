Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.27

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.27 and last traded at $145.55, with a volume of 5177344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $767.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

