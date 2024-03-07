Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.71. 1,574,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

