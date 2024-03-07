Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Target updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.
Target Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE TGT traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.96. 1,431,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,847. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.