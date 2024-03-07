Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Target updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Target Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TGT traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.96. 1,431,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,847. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00.

Get Target alerts:

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.