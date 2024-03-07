Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. Target also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $173.55 on Thursday. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.