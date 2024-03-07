TD Cowen Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $160.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.94.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.89. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

