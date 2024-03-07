TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $141.41 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

