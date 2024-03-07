TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 212.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.68 and a beta of 1.64.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

