Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.94

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $55.79, with a volume of 55632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

