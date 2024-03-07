Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

TBNK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 124,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.