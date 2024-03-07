The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,223,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,051 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $247,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $157.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day moving average is $134.56. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

