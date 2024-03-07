The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $7.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
SKIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $455.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.94. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.
