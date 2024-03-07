The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Hits New 12-Month High at $347.99

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $347.99 and last traded at $345.37, with a volume of 203173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $339.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.03.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

