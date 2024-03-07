The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Sets New 1-Year High at $347.99

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $347.99 and last traded at $345.37, with a volume of 203173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $339.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

