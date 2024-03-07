The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of KO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.36. 4,761,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,660,083. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Here’s How to Dip into Chinese Stocks if You Live in the U.S.
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.