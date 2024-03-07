The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 75,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,939. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $92.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

