The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,356,665 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356,665 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.90% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $237,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 837,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 4,086,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,994,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

