The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Progressive worth $123,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $195.82. 187,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,896. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $196.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

