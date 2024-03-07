The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.25% of Humana worth $150,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.54 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

