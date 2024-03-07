The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,250 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $178,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $163.28. The stock had a trading volume of 486,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $224.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

