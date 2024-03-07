The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 787,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $111,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.55. 220,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,258. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average is $132.69. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

