The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $186.84 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561,662 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $186,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 40,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.01. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

