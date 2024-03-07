The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.33% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $244,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after buying an additional 1,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,158,000 after buying an additional 1,263,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,091,000 after buying an additional 613,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.29. 202,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,505. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

