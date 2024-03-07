The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,624,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,444 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $144,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,670,070. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

