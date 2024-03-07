The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $152,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.32. 57,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day moving average is $158.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $182.21.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

