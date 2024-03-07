The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 230,391 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,391 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $185,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.77. 154,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $179.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

