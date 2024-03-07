The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 356,663 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,017,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356,663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RB Global were worth $127,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in RB Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RB Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after buying an additional 977,171 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in RB Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in RB Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 757,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after buying an additional 31,335 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 75,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,615. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $77.99.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. RB Global’s revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,297.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

