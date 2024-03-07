The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,261,000 after buying an additional 748,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,020,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.