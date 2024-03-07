The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 188.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 495,668 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.30% of Sherwin-Williams worth $193,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,109 shares of company stock worth $12,025,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.07. The company had a trading volume of 327,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $345.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

