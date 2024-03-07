The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 332,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 59,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.