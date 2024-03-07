The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $60,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.5 %

DIS opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $201.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.23. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $115.19.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

