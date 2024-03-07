Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 9,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 115.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 99.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,277 shares of company stock worth $22,533,584. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $595.77. 487,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,590. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $598.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $550.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

