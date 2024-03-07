TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

NYSE:TKO opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.