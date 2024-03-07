TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TKO opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.